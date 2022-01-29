Tisha Campbell has some words to share with the men who she believes tried to sex traffick her while she was in Texas working on a film, TMZ reports.

A source close to the Little Shop of Horrors actress has told the outlet that the incident took place in Brownsville, which is approximately 10 minutes from the Mexican border. Campbell has been staying at a hotel in the area and was reportedly given a number to call for a taxi by another guest whose identity remains unknown.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Tisha has explained that there were no Ubers available in the area, but when the "taxi" arrived, she said that a man hopped out of the backseat, and "barked" at her to get in the vehicle, which is when she "knew things were very sketchy."

The 53-year-old told him "no" as both he and the driver continued to insist that she enter the vehicle. Eventually, she told them to "f*ck off" before going back inside to the front desk where she informed the hotel staff of what had just happened.

The employee on duty was unsure why Campbell had been given the number, and the identity of both men remains unknown. The Oklahoma native didn't contact authorities, and workers assured that she made it out of the area safely and without any further harassment.

"They got me f*cked up," she has said of her alleged attackers. "I ain't Gina bitch!"

Check out Tisha Campbell's full retelling of the incident below.

[Via]