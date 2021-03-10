When it comes to hip-hop's legendary producers, you'd be hard-pressed to find Timbaland not named in a vast majority of top-ten lists. Boasting a discography that includes collaborations with legendary artists like Dr. Dre, Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Nas, Jadakiss, Drake, 50 Cent, Aaliyah, Justin Timberlake, and many more, it's gotten to the point where Timbo could easily be content to ride off into the sunset reflecting on a job well done. Yet music remains the man's driving purpose, and the idea of a game without The King is hardly what you'd call favorable.

Chris Weeks/WireImage/Getty Images

Today marks a special occasion for Timbaland -- his forty-ninth birthday -- and we'd like to take a moment to celebrate all of the music he has given us throughout the years. You'd be hard-pressed to find a rap fan who doesn't have a favorite Timbaland beat, be it one of his countless rap classics or one of his many timeless R&B jams. One need only run a quick YouTube search of Timbaland in the studio to see how excited his collaborators get when he begins to work his magic -- from Jay-Z, to Busta, to Kanye West, all of them share the same awestruck reaction.

WATCH: Busta Rhymes & Timbaland in the studio

It goes without saying that hip-hop's innovators deserve their credit while they're still here, and the fact that Timbo continues to lead by example as both a creative and a businessman should be inspirational to anyone looking to make their own mark in the game. And seeing as he and Swizz Beatz recently signed a massive deal with Triller, expect him to continue to innovate in new and exciting ways. Happy birthday Timbaland! Share your favorite beats in the comments below.