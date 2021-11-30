Until Tiger Woods' recent interview with Henni Koyack at Golf Digest, Woods had yet to speak publicly about his future as a professional golfer, following his unfortunate car accident back in April.

Woods told Koyack he is continuing to rehabilitate and work his way back, after sustaining serious leg injuries in the high-speed, rollover crash that left the famous golfer hospitalized for weeks after the incident.

"I have so far to go," Woods said. "I'm not even at the halfway point. I have so much more muscle development and nerve development that I have to do in my leg. At the same time, as you know, I've had five back operations. So I'm having to deal with that. So as the leg gets stronger, sometimes the back may act up... It's a tough road."

Tiger acknowledged that with physical complications beginning to compile, he must now adjust, and approach his golfing future with more caution and restraint.

"I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day, never full time, ever again, but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did," Woods continued. "Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that. You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. And you play. I think that's how I'm going to have to play it from now on."

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

"It's an unfortunate reality, but it's my reality," Tiger said. "And I understand it, and I accept it."

Woods has accepted and made peace with where he is in his process and for what's to come, adding that after taking a step back, he has been able to enjoy family and life's subtleties.

"I'm just happy to be able to go out there and watch Charlie play, or go in the backyard and have an hour or two by myself with no one talking, no music, no nothing. I just hear the birds chirping. That part I've sorely missed."

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

