Back in February, Tiger Woods was severely injured in a car crash which left him with broken bones in his lower extremities. Woods immediately had to get surgery, and now, he is on the road to recovery as he goes through rehab every single day. Woods can't walk on his own right now and when it comes to golf, it's one of the last things on his mind right now.

During an interview with Golf Digest, Woods spoke about his predicament and what the road to recovery has been like. The legendary golfer admitted that he's focused on walking by himself again and that when it comes to his injuries, they are the most painful he has ever experienced.

“This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods said. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced." He then went on to talk about his golf comeback, saying "My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”

Tiger's journey is far from over although it's clear that he is committed to seeing it through. After all, he is one of the greatest competitors golf has ever seen.

