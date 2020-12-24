After being in development for eight years, the world has finally received Monster Hunter. The action-monster film is an adaptation of a video game of the same name and stars Milla Jovovich, Ron Perlman, Meagan Good, and T.I. This is just another addition to the growing list of silver screen appearances for Tip, and the rapper recently sat down with Black Girl Nerds to talk about his character, "Link." It doesn't sound as if T.I. is looking to switch careers to become the next action star, but he was excited to work with the same team on this film that delivered the Resident Evil series.

Many artists who star in films also lend their voices to their movie's soundtracks, but T.I.'s talent will remain in front of the camera for Monster Hunter. "Music is the soundtrack to our lives," T.I. told Black Girl Nerds when he was asked if acting has stoked his creativity in the studio. "All of our experiences are somewhat, in some way, associated with music. So, of course, music could play a big part in any set of circumstances."

Monster Hunter was released in the U.S. on December 18 and reportedly earned $2.2 million opening weekend. The film was released in China and The Netherlands earlier this month and won't be available in the U.K. until January 29. The film had a budget of $60 million and has earned $7.5 million worldwide thus far.

Check out the trailer for Monster Hunter above and watch T.I.'s full interview with Black Girl Nerds below.

[via][via]