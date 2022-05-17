With the Nike Dunk Low and High having a massive resurgence over the past couple of years, it should come as no surprise that Nike has been giving both of these silhouettes a ton of amazing new colorways. The Nike Dunk High has been supported a lot as of late, and fans have been impressed with what they've seen. Now, the Nike Dunk High is getting a "Court Purple" model, and it should prove to be a fan-favorite.

As you can see in the images down below, this shoe has a golden base to it all while the overlays are purple. This colorway is reminiscent of something the Los Angeles Lakers would wear, although you could also pass this off as an LSU Tigers-inspired offering. Either way, these are pretty flashy and would work well in the summer.

For now, this sneaker does not have a release date, however, it should be coming out some time soon for a price of $110 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

