One of the best sneakers ever made is the Nike Dunk High. This is a shoe that has numerous iconic colorways, and in 2022, Nike will be looking to bring some of them back to the market. There are plenty of great models that Nike can choose from, and one of those models just so happens to be the "Championship Red" offering.

As you can see in the images down below, this shoe is covered in white leather, all while the overlays are red. This is a very classic aesthetic and it is one that is certainly going to excite sneakerheads. Red and white is a colorway that has always stood the test of time, so it is easy to see why Nike would want to bring these back like this.

If you are looking to cop these kicks, you will be able to do so as of Tuesday, May 17th, for a price of $115 USD. Let us know what you think of these brand new kicks, in the comments below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike