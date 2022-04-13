With the Nike Dunk Low and Nike Dunk High having a huge resurgence over the last year or so, it should come as no surprise that the Beaverton brand would come through with a plethora of new colorways. With the summer on the horizon, the Nike Dunk Low has been getting the vast majority of the love, however, there is no doubt that the Nike Dunk High is still a fantastic option.

In fact, Nike recently unleashed official images for a new colorway that seems like it was tailor-made for Knicks fans. Below, you can find a Dunk High that uses a royal blue base, all while the overlays are orange. It is undeniable that this shoe possesses some Knicks vibes, and if you're a fan of the team, then this is a shoe that you're going to have to consider for your collection.

For now, there is no release date associated with this Nike Dunk High. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike