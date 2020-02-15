Kobe and Gianna Bryant tragically passed away after a helicopter crash on January 26th. The two were traveling to a youth basketball game with some teammates and their parents. Since their tragic passing, there have been a plethora of tributes, some of which have involved shoes. Customizers have been creating sneakers that honor the two Bryant's and their love of the game.

One of the latest customs we've seen comes in the form of this dope Jordan Legacy 312 in a Lakers colorway. While the colorway itself already existed, the customizer, @jd_thepainter, decided to paint over both Jumpman logos on the back heel. As you can see, the left shoe has Kobe painted over MJ's signature pose, while the right sneaker has Gianna in her Mamba jersey. Seeing tributes like this one can be quite heartwarming and we love how the customizer was able to make his concept come to life.

Since this is a custom, don't expect these to make their way to shelves anytime soon. Regardless, this is a super dope tribute and we're surely going to see more customs like this in the future. Kobe and Gianna were beloved by a lot of people and this sneaker is truly a representation of that.