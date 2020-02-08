Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were tragically killed in a helicopter crash last weekend. In the aftermath of this unexpected tragedy, fans have been creating numerous tributes in their honor. Now, the sneaker community is getting involved with some dope custom kicks. Customizer Ronnie Ron Kinney, or @rk_swish on Instagram, has come through with a sneaker of his own and so far, it's one of the best Kobe and Gianna customs we've seen.

For this particular sneaker, Kinney used the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Bloodline" as his base. From there, he kept the outlines red but painted the overlays on the front half yellow, and made the back half of the sneaker, purple. The laces are purple as well, while the tongue, side panels, and toe box are white. Kinney is calling this colorway "Legacy In The Bloodline" which is a pretty dope concept when you consider the name of the original shoe and the legacy Kobe has left on the game of basketball.

The Lakers colors are certainly a nice touch and when you consider what this shoe stands for, you can't help but applaud it. Let us know in the comments what you think. Would you ever cop a sneaker like this?