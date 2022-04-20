Jumpman has always tried to be innovative with the Air Jordan 1. It is one of the most iconic sneakers of all-time, and Jordan Brand has never been afraid to do some interesting and unique things with the silhouette. With their latest Air Jordan 1 High, the brand is going in a wild new direction that will certainly be polarizing. Regardless, you have to respect just how bold this concept is.

As you can see down below, the Air Jordan 1 High "Stash" has stash pockets on each side of the sneaker. However, the wildest part about the shoe is the fact that there are literal fanny packs on the back heel. This is all complemented by a stealthy black and grey colorway that will certainly have you looking like some military dude on the streets. It's a truly bizarre model but one that Jordan Brand clearly put a lot of thought into.

This is definitely an acquired taste as far as sneakers go, however, if you are interested in getting yourself a pair, you will be able to do so as of May 3rd for a price of $175 USD on the Nike SNKRS App. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike