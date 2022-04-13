Sure, the Air Jordan 1 High OG is the shoe that seems to get all of the love when it comes to sneakerheads. However, this does not mean that the Air Jordan 1 Mid isn't a good sneaker as well. In fact, the Mid has proven itself to be a fantastic vessel for more creative and experimental colorways. Jordan Brand loves doing different things with this silhouette, and soon, fans will be getting some nice mismatched action.

In the official images down below, you can see that this Air Jordan 1 Mid will contain a black and white aesthetic. As was already suggested, the shoe is mismatched as the toe box, side panels, Nike swoosh, and overlays are split on each shoe. It makes for a very unique look, and while some will find it tacky, there is no doubt that there is a contingency of sneakerheads that will love these.

A release date has not yet been determined at this time, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these shoes, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

