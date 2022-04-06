While the Air Jordan 1 High OG reigns supreme, there is no doubt that the Air Jordan 1 Mid is also a great option for sneakerheads. It is a sneaker that tends to take more risks, and it is also a lot less expensive, which makes it a solid option for those who are on a budget. Over the years, Jumpman has provided the Mid with a ton of new offerings, and this latest "Chicago" variation is one of them.

As you can see in the official photos down below, this sneaker has a bit of a "Bred Toe" aesthetic as red is placed on the toe box. From there, the side panels and tongue are white, with black overlays. On the Nike swoosh and back heel, red is brought back into the picture, which makes this shoe undeniably based on the "Chicago" aesthetic.

Unfortunately, there is no release date for this sneaker just yet, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these brand new kicks, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike