mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Weeknd Performed Hypnosis With An Aaliyah Sample On "What You Need"

Aron A.
March 21, 2021 09:41
667 Views
130
3
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

What You Need
The Weeknd

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (8)
Rate
Audience Rating
8 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

10 years ago, The Weeknd shifted the game with the release of "House Of Balloons."


Long before he would tell the Grammys to suck his d*ck, in the most politically correct way possible, The Weeknd was just an enigmatic figure from Toronto who took the internet by storm with House Of Balloons, his debut mixtape that was later repackaged as part of Trilogy. Today marks the 10-year anniversary of his groundbreaking project that shifted the sound of R&B and pop music entirely moving forward.

The enigmatic presence of the Toronto crooner only enhanced the lush sounds of R&B blended with electro-pop and other genres that made House Of Balloons so addicting in the first place. "What You Need" transforms a vocal sample from Aaliyah's "Rock The Boat" into a seductive, pitched-up intro, leading the way into The Weeknd's hypnotic, drug-inducing performance. 

For more on the impact of the Toronto singer's debut, read, "How The Weeknd Changed RnB & Pop Culture With House Of Balloons."

Quotable Lyrics
And I'ma love you girl, the way you  need
Ain't no one gon' stop us, ain't no one gon' stop us
And I'm gon' give you girl, what you fiend
I'm the drug in your vein, just fight through the pain

The Weeknd
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  13  0
  3
  667
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
The Weeknd
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS The Weeknd Performed Hypnosis With An Aaliyah Sample On "What You Need"
130
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject