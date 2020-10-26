mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Weeknd Appears On Oneohtrix Point Never's "No Nightmares"

Aron A.
October 26, 2020 16:53
Oneohtrix Point Never releases "Midday Suite" including "No Nightmares" ft. The Weeknd.


Oneohtrix Point Never is gearing up for the release of a brand new project with a five-song teaser. The experimental Brooklyn producer returned with a new teaser titled, Midday Suite earlier today which is set to give fans a taste of what to expect on his forthcoming project, Magic. Fans were pleasantly surprised to find a feature from The Weeknd in the short project. The Canadian singer offers his talents on "No Nightmares" which is an even deeper exploration of some of the sounds he explored on his latest project, After Hours.

Daniel Lopatin, the sole force behind Oneohtrix Point Never, has a history with The Weeknd going back to Uncut Gems. Lapotin was brought on deck to score the Safdie brothers-directed film that included The Weeknd's big-screen debut. Variety reports that the two have been working incredibly close together over the past few months with The Weeknd serving as an executive producer on Magic.

Keep your eyes peeled for that and peep their collaboration below.

Quotable Lyrics
You're the only one still falling
On the ups and roars
I've been missin' from your dreams

