Adam Sandler is an enigma. True, he never lies nor acts dishonestly, but he remains an enigma all the same. For every Punch Drunk Love is a Jack And Jill. For every Reign Over Me there's a That's My Boy. His latest cinematic turn in the Safdie Brothers' Uncut Gems had many going so far as to predict Oscar recognition. Alas, that day never came, and Sandler was left reflecting on the positives of the snub.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In truth, the film's critical success is a major win for those involved, despite it undergoing a relatively small-scale theatrical release. And it's only going to get more recognition, as the A24-backed film is officially coming to Netflix. According to a report from Hypebeast, who caught a since-deleted tweet from the streaming giant, Uncut Gems will be joining international Netflix on January 31, with a U.S. release slated for the mysterious "soon."

The newsis actually rather curious, given that the prestigious A24 has an exclusive streaming deal with Amazon Prime. While it's unclear how this deal came to be arranged, the news certainly bodes well for those Netflix subscribers who missed the initial run, as well as those looking for a rewatch. Stay tuned for more news on Uncut Gems.