Source Magazine remains one of the most iconic hip-hop publications of all-time and one of the most important during its growth in the 90s. The launch of its annual award show was equally important for the culture, especially since hip-hop wasn't getting the recognition it truly deserves from these prestigious institutions. The award show ran from 1994 to 2004, providing a few of hip-hop's most iconic and controversial moments.



Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images

According to PageSix, the Source Awards plans on making its triumphant return in 2022 after 17 years. Prince's longtime manager L. Londell McMillian revealed that he'll be helping bring it back "by popular demand." "Hip-hop needs its premiere awards show back,” McMillian said. “After every awards show, our social media at The Source explodes … so back by popular demand."

Additionally, McMillian also plans on launching a streaming channel which they're describing as "the Netflix of hip-hop."

The Source has continuously remained a controversial publication over the years. A rep for the Source explained that the Source has been quietly gearing up to have a proper launch in the digital era.

"It’s finally black-owned for the first time. He has quietly been bringing it back from financial disrepair and catapulting it into the digital age, tripling its reach and cleaning up its act,” a rep for the publication said.

Stay tuned for more news on the return of the Source Awards.

[Via]