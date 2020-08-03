Recently, it was revealed that footwear and streetwear giant Vans would be collaborating with The Simpsons, who are celebrating their 30th anniversary. The popular animated TV show has become iconic thanks to its plethora of incredible primary, secondary, and even tertiary characters. When it was in its prime, it was must-watch television and to this day, it remains culturally relevant, despite some feeling as though there has been a dip in quality.

Today, the entire collection was revealed and it certainly won't disappoint. As you can see from the images below, we have a pair of Vans Slip On's with every single character, some Vans Sk8-Hi's, Old Skool's, and even the Chukka Pro. The themes on these shoes range from Moe's Bar, to the Bouvier Sisters, the Simpson's family, and even El-Barto. From there, we also have quite a bit of apparel that features a broad range of the themes mentioned above.

If you are planning on getting anything from the collection, you will be able to do so as of Friday, August 7th at 12 AM EST.

Image via Vans

