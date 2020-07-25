"The Simpsons" first came out back in 1989 and the series is still going strong 31 years later. The characters of the series are iconic in their own unique ways and as it stands, the series isn't going away anytime soon. Simply put, "The Simpsons" is a pop-culture staple that continues to collaborate with other big brands. For instance, just last year, Virgil Abloh's Off-White linked up with the "The Simpsons" for a capsule that was mostly centered around Bart Simpson.

Now, it seems as though Vans is getting in on the action as yesterday, they took to Instagram with a small teaser video. In this video, we are basically told that a Vans x Simpsons collab is, in fact, on the way.

For now, the scope of the collection is unknown although it is pretty safe to assume that there are going to be some sneakers as part of the collab. While apparel might be a part of the equation as well, there is no denying that people are most excited about copping some new Old Skools or a pair of Authentics.

Stay tuned for updates on this collab as we will be sure to bring them to you.