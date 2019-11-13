Well known sneaker customizer Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone, recently linked up with Jack Daniel’s again for another exclusive Jack-inspired sneaker collab. This time around, it's the iconic Air Jordan 4 that serves as the canvas.

A total of seven different shoe concepts were put up for a fan vote online that included a mix of various styles of basketball sneakers inspired by the craftsmanship and elements that make Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey the iconic global brand it is, including: grain, Jack Daniel’s cave spring, the distillery, charcoal, the barrel, honey and the Jack Daniel’s iconic bottle.

The winning design was the Air Jordan 4 that showcases the heart of Jack Daniel Distillery, the Cave Spring Hollow.

“Hearing the peaceful sound of the clear water flow inside the cave gave me instant inspiration”, says Ciambrone. “We wanted to really capture those elements with the shoe by giving them a limestone slate which complements the water-like see through sole.”

Follow The Shoe Surgeon’s social channels for updates on consumer giveaways, and continue scrolling for a look a all sevens of his Jack Daniel's inspired Nikes and Air Jordans.