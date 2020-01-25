mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Roots Join Gary Clark Jr. On "This Land" Remix

Aron A.
January 24, 2020 20:34
41 Views
00
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

This Land (Remix)
Gary Clark Jr. Feat. The Roots

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Gary Clark Jr. enlists The Roots for the remix to his powerful single.


Gary Clark Jr. released his album This Land last year including the titular song. The song's received a lot of praise including a Grammys nod for Best Rock Song. Ahead of the Grammys, which takes place this Sunday in Los Angeles, Gary Clark Jr. is back with the remix for "This Land" ft. The Roots from his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On top of that, Gary Clark Jr. enlists Black Thought for an additional verse. Check out the song below. 

"This Land" speaks on Gary Clark Jr. first-hand experiences growing up in the deep South. He drew inspiration from the heinous acts committed to him and his family at a time when "we’re sliding backwards," as he told Rolling Stone last year.

Quotable Lyrics
Well I know you think I'm up to somethin'
I’m just eating, now we're still hungry
And this is mine now, legit
I ain't leavin' and you can't take it from me

Gary Clark Jr.
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  41
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Gary Clark Jr. The Roots remix new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS The Roots Join Gary Clark Jr. On "This Land" Remix
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject