The Roots Join Gary Clark Jr. On "This Land" Remix

Gary Clark Jr. released his album This Land last year including the titular song. The song's received a lot of praise including a Grammys nod for Best Rock Song. Ahead of the Grammys, which takes place this Sunday in Los Angeles, Gary Clark Jr. is back with the remix for "This Land" ft. The Roots from his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On top of that, Gary Clark Jr. enlists Black Thought for an additional verse. Check out the song below.

"This Land" speaks on Gary Clark Jr. first-hand experiences growing up in the deep South. He drew inspiration from the heinous acts committed to him and his family at a time when "we’re sliding backwards," as he told Rolling Stone last year.

Quotable Lyrics

Well I know you think I'm up to somethin'

I’m just eating, now we're still hungry

And this is mine now, legit

I ain't leavin' and you can't take it from me

