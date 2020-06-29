Iconic Rock Band The Rolling Stones are threatening President Donald Trump with legal action for his use of "You Can't Always Get What You Want" during campaign rallies.

Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images

"Despite cease & desist directives to Donald Trump in the past, The Rolling Stones are taking further steps to exclude him using their songs at any of his future political campaigning," a spokesman for the band said in a statement Saturday.

The Trump campaign has used the Stones' hit, "You Can't Always Get What You Want," as a walk-off song during campaign rallies, including the recent rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"The BMI have notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the unauthorized use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement. If Donald Trump disregards the exclusion and persists then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed," the statement continued.

The Stones aren't alone in their sentiments. Tom Petty's family issued a similar cease and desist letter to the Trump campaign after "I Won't Back Down" was used during the Tulsa rally.

The Trump campaign ignored CNN's attempt to reach out for comment.

