Last year, The Rock released his first ever sneaker with Under Armour title the Project Rock 1. Over a year later, Dwayne Johnson is back with a brand new UA sneaker appropriately called the Project Rock 2. This is a training shoe that is the first to feature Under Armour's revolutionary HOVR cushioning system in the midsole.

The entire shoe has nods to The Rock and his personality as his signature Brahma Bull logo can be found on the tongue and the back heel. On the other side of the heel cup, the words "Blood. Sweat. Respect." are written as a motivational message to the consumer. As for the colorway, orange knit material graces the upper while the midsole is white. A blue tab on the tongue is complemented by some blue laces with white accents.

Image via Under Armour

In a statement to Sole Collector, Johnson spoke about the new sneaker saying "these shoes were born in the Iron Paradise and will let you step into the gym and break through whatever goals you’ve set for yourself."

If you're looking to cop these, they are currently available at ua.com for $140 USD. The sneaker also comes in kid's sizes and will run you $120 USD.