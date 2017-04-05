Project Rock
- SneakersDwayne "The Rock" Johnson Reveals Massive UFC Sneaker DealUFC fighters will be wearing Project Rock sneakers, moving forward.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersThe Rock's Latest Under Armour Sneaker Is Finally Here: Detailed LookThis is The Rock's second signature shoe with Under Armour.By Alexander Cole
- SportsThe Rock Announces Lindsey Vonn As First "Project Rock" AmbassadorLindsey Vonn joins Team Project Rock.By Kyle Rooney
- LifeUnder Armour x The Rock Launch "Project Rock" JBL HeadphonesProject Rock headphones available today for $249.By Kyle Rooney
- LifeThe Rock x Under Armour Launch New "Project Rock" CollectionThe Rock x Under Armour "Chase Greatness" collection now available.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersThe Rock's Under Armour Sneaker Is Fastest Selling UA Shoe Of 2017Check out The Rock's appearance on The Tonight Show.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersUnder Armour And Dwayne Johnson Launch "Project Rock" Footwear And Apparel CollectionThe Rock's new line of UA gear now available.By Kyle Rooney