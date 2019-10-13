Black Mirror (precisely, the well-known Striking Vipers episode) & Aquaman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II just scored a major role recently. According to Complex, Abdul-Mateen will be joining reprising acts Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss in the continuation of the Matrix franchise, the Matrix 4. The news first came from Variety this past Wednesday, after director Lana Wachowski met up with a slew of actors to cast for the role in the upcoming film. No information surrounding the exact character Abdul-Mateen is set to play was given. Though, we do know the movie's production is set to begin sometime in early 2020. Wachowski is expected to both pen and direct the upcoming flick and so with the full support of Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich offered the following comments with regards to Wachowski's involvement in the film: "Lana is a true visionary—a singular and original creative filmmaker—and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe." Hence, we can surely expect quite the movie. The last Matrix movie was released in 2003, under the name of The Matrix Revolutions. The movie was fairly received, yet criticized for being underwhelming. We shall see what this new installment has in store.

