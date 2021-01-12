If there's one person that disappointed in 2020, it's Kendrick Lamar. Rumors that a new album would arrive were pretty much killed after the pandemic struck as well as the protests, prompting himself and the TDE camp to hold off until a better time. And while many of us believe that now is a better time than any, we're still waiting on the announcement that Kendrick's follow-up to DAMN. is on the way. Or, at the very least, a single to hold us down for the timebeing.

While he's been away cooking up his next project, a new generation of rappers have sprung from the ground. Roddy Ricch is the latest from Compton to carry the torch but out in Australia, The Kid LAROI, whose association to Juice WRLD catapulted his career, has been one of the hottest new names to emerge. How hot, you might ask? Apparently, his monthly listeners are higher than Kendrick Lamar which has apparently sent Twitter into a frenzy. A side-by-side comparison shared by XXL revealed LAROI has 25,569,361 monthly listeners while Kendrick Lamar currently holds 24,470,054.

It should be noted that Kendrick Lamar hasn't dropped a project in roughly four years. Additionally, he also hasn't released a single in recent times. The Kid LAROI, on the other hand, released his project F*CK LOVE in 2020, winning over the teenage demographic.