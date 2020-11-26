Over three-and-a-half years have passed since Kendrick Lamar released his latest studio album. That's a total of 1,322 days without much new music from the 33-year-old Pulitzer Prize-winning artist. Needless to say, the world is hungry and we want some new-new from Kung Fu Kenny.

There have been rumors surrounding Kendrick's involvement with Top Dawg Entertainment, the label that he has loyally stayed with for his entire career. Some sources claimed that Kendrick was officially out with TDE earlier this year, which actually woke the rapper up and forced him to address the speculation.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

As it stands, Kendrick is still the most integral part of the label so, whenever Top Dawg reveals that new music is dropping, the "Alright" artist is always the first name on people's minds.

At this point, we could use new music from SZA, Isaiah Rashad, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and literally everybody else on the TDE roster. However, with Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith teasing some new video content, the Kendrick rumors have started flying again.

Top Dawg posted an Instagram Story that shows his video team closing up for the day, writing: "It's a wrap! Good job..."

While the video could be for anybody on the roster, people are theorizing that it's possibly for Kendrick. Right now, there's no base to those rumors, aside from pure speculation.

Do you think we may be in for a take-over from Kendrick Lamar before the end of the year?