The music world is mourning the loss of a legend today (November 2). The Gap Band is a beloved classic group whose hits remain staples and often, you'll find their tracks sampled through Rap and Hip Hop productions. It consisted of three brothers: Charlie Wilson, Robert Wilson, and Ronnie Wilson. It has been shared by several outlets that icon Ronnie Wilson has passed away at 73.

According to TMZ, Ronnie was with his wife Linda at their home in Tulsa, Oklahoma when he transitioned.



Harry Langdon / Contributor / Getty Images

Linda shared a post on Facebook where she paid tribute to her late husband.

"The love of my life was called home this morning, at 10:01am. Please continue to pray for The Wilson, Boulware, and Collins family, while we mourn his passing," she wrote. "Ronnie Wilson was a genius with creating, producing, and playing the flugelhorn, Trumpet, keyboards, and singing music, from childhood to his early seventies. He will be truly missed!!!"

TMZ also reported that Ronnie had suffered several strokes over the years, including enduring one just last week. Following that episode, the music legend reportedly slipped into a semi-coma. We send our heartfelt condolences to Ronnie Wilson's loved ones during this difficult time. Check out Linda Wilson's post, and revisit a Gap Band classic, below.

[via]