The Game just sat down with HipHopDX for a brand new interview where he revealed some interesting information about his 15-year career. The LA native took the time to reflect on the ups and downs of it all and explained the reasoning behind the title change of his upcoming album The Documentary. He shared: "I said I wanted to film a documentary for the album… and Jimmy Iovine and Dre, they weren’t really in tune with shooting a documentary. Nobody was doing that shit. But I kept asking about ‘the documentary.’ And I asked about that shit so many times, they just thought I was talking about the album. So they just started calling it The Documentary. When are you going to finish The Documentary? Fuck it, I guess everybody wants it to be called The Documentary."

Hence, The Game seems content with the title change. Moreover, in the interview, he also spoke about the most memorable moments of his career including how he almost signed to Diddy prior to taking his deal with Dr. Dre. He also shared hilarious stories and chronicles about his career which includes a slew of famous individuals. You may watch the full interview in the video above.