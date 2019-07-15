The Kingsman movie franchise already has two successful films that have hit theatres and now the first official trailer for the upcoming third installment has arrived. The King's Man will be depicting the start of the titular Kingsman organization, which means the movie will be set in the early 1900s much before the presence of Eggsy, played by Taron Egerton.

However, just because Eggsy won't be featured the latest film doesn't mean he'll no longer star in any upcoming films. “That doesn’t mean I won’t be in Kingsman ever again," Taron previously explained. "I was with [director] Matthew [Vaughn] as little as a few days ago, we’re still very much in business together, but his next journey in that world doesn’t involve me. His idea for the new one is incredibly exciting. I’m sad that I won’t be on that journey with him but it’s not the last you’ve seen of Eggsy.”

The film hits theatres February 2020, and in the clip below you can see the early days and battles that formed the team - always bringing them back to the original meet up groounds, that is none other than the Kingsman suit shop.