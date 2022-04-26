Thandiwe Newton was spotted kissing musician Lonr, on Saturday, after she stepped down from her role in Magic Mike's Last Dance. Newton cited “personal issues" in her decision, following the dissolution of her marriage, and friends reportedly urging her to go to rehab.

The two were seen getting intimate in Malibu, California, just days after her husband of 24 years, Oliver Parker, was noticed by the press without a wedding ring. Newton and Parker haven't been seen together in public since the premiere of Westworld's third season in Hollywood in March 2020. The couple married in 1998 and share three children.



Rich Polk / Getty Images

Lonr was featured on the soundtrack to Newton's 2021 film Reminiscence.

"From the relatively short time I've been fortunate to spend with her, I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the welfare of their children," Lonr told Page Six regarding their relationship. "That's all I care about right now."

A source for Page Six recently told the outlet that Newton was behaving “erratically” on the set of Magic Mike's Last Dance.

“Thandiwe had been acting strangely on the set … enough that producers were worried about her state of mind." they reportedly said. "She just didn’t seem well at all, and there were fears about her mental health.”

Newton's role in the upcoming Magic Mike sequel will be taken over by Salma Hayek. Newton praised the decision in a post on her Instagram story shortly after the choice was announced.

"For me, no finer performance, no finer film, about the real questions we need to be asking," she wrote, tagging Hayek. "I love you."

