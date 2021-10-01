Lonr. Shares "Land Of Nothing Real 2" Ft. Coi Leray & Yung Bleu

Lonr. is a rapper, singer, and songwriter who stepped out into the spotlight with the release of his debut EP Land Of Nothing Real last year. That project featured contributions from 24kGoldn and his close collaborator H.E.R., and it housed two of his most popular songs, "A.M." and "Make the Most."

Now, after getting fans ready for his next project with the release of singles like "Read My Mind" and "Red Light," Lonr. has officially delivered the sequel to his debut EP, Land of Nothing Real 2.

Like the original Land Of Nothing Real, Lonr.'s new eight-track project only features two guest appearances. This time around, Yung Bleu and Coi Leray appear on "READ MY MIND" and "CUFFIN," respectively, while Lonr. navigates the rest of Land Of Nothing Real 2 on his own. The ambitious effort makes for an enjoyable, genre-fluid listening experience, so if you enjoy alternative, yet melodic rap, you should definitely give Lonr.'s music a chance.

Listen to Land Of Nothing Real 2 below, and let us know your thoughts on the Los Angeles artist's new project.

Tracklist

1. RED LIGHT

2. SAY LESS

3. READ MY MIND (feat. Yung Bleu)

4. RENT FREE

5. HI LONR

6. CUFFIN (feat. Coi Leray)

7. LIVE LIFE

8. NEEDS