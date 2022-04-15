Yet another Magic Mike film is on the horizon and there has apparently been a shake-up behind the scenes. This week, it was announced that famed actress Thandiwe Newton had bowed out of the third installment of the film, and quickly, rumors began running rampant. Magic Mike's Last Dance will reportedly see Channing Tatum make his return to the silver screen as an exotic dancer and according to the Los Angeles Times, production has been filming in London.

However, reports surfaced stating that Newton exited the film after only 11 days, with The Sun and Page Six claiming that the actress was fired following an altercation.



Rich Polk / Stringer / Getty Images

The outlets reported that Newton got into a heated argument with Tatum over Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars slap, but Newton's representative quickly bit back, calling the allegations "completely inaccurate." The ongoing conversations about the infamous Academy Awards moment remain a debated topic as neither Rock nor Smith has sat down to detail the event.

“Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters,” a spokesperson for Warner Bros. said in a statement yesterday (April 13). Salma Hayek has reportedly replaced Newton in the film.

[via]