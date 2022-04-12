One of Hollywood's hottest power couples at the moment is none other than Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert, whose beauty recently graced the cover of Ebony Magazine along with their two daughters – Junie and Rue.

"Teyana & Iman get real on family and fame," the headline reads, and within the article we get just that as the duo proceeds to open up about how they're working to build a legacy together while battling "hurtful" rumours, such as the ones about alleged drug use and cheating that surfaced on TikTok which the "Rose In Harlem" singer addressed back in February.

"We're working to build generational wealth," Taylor wrote in the first-person story that accompanied the aesthetically pleasing photoshoot. "We're young and what I respect about Iman and my dynamic is that we empower and push one another to be better versions of ourself all across the board."

"I love that our relationship goes beyond just support, we hold each other accountable to be greater. We are the example for our girls," she shared, adding that lately she's been enjoying spending her time styling artists, choreographing, directing, and helping other creatives like her, which is why she started her all-women production company, The Aunties.





For his part, Shumpert addressed infidelity rumours that had been flying around online, writing, "I don't know where people get off. I live a real life and that's really my wife, these really are our kids, we really love each other, and we really going to go hard, like I'm not going to do this."





Read the full Ebony Magazine cover story here, and check back in with HNHH later for more news updates on your favourite celebrity couples.

