Teyana Taylor shot down an accusation that Iman Shumpert had cheated on her and that she is struggling with drug use. The baseless claim came from a TikTok account that takes “unconfirmed stories & parodies” from fans and reposts them.

Taylor has since deleted her post, but the caption had read: “The person who sent in this CAP ass TikTok story is a fool, the person who ‘re-enacted’ this CAP ass story is a fool (she better have her court coin ready) but the people who believed the CAP ass story are the biggest fools smh. Y’all allow a YT girl to pull some shit like this during Black History Month???”



Robin Marchant / Getty Images

The TikTok had alleged that one night, Taylor was found on a bathroom floor after having overdosed on "too much candy."

“NOBODY AND I MEAN ABSOLUTELY NOBODY CAN MAKE PETUNIA OVERDOSE ON A DAMN THING,” Taylor wrote. “I’d kill @imanshumpert fine ass, put him in a nice suit and bury him my damn self before I EVER let him or ANYBODY to push me to do drugs or take myself out.”

Taylor went on to slam the poster for “preying on Black positive families that are thriving."

Check out Taylor's post below.





[Via]