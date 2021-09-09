This past week, Texas has been in the spotlight due to its brand new abortion ban that has proven to be incredibly restrictive to the reproductive rights of women. Now, no one can get an abortion more than six weeks into a pregnancy. Pregnancy is usually only detected about eight weeks into the process, which ultimately makes this law a hot topic of debate. Abortion was legalized in the United States years ago thanks to Roe V Wade, however, conservative lawmakers have continuously tried to have it banned.

President Joe Biden is upset with this new decision and he is dead set on overturning the ruling. In fact, today it was revealed by Attorney General Merrick Garland that the Department of Justice would be suing the state of Texas for its new law. Garland made some strong comments today, and it's clear that the Federal government wants this overturned sooner rather than later.

“The act is clearly unconstitutional under long-standing Supreme Court precedent,” Garland said. “This kind of scheme to nullify the Constitution of the United States is one that all Americans, whatever their politics or party, should fear. If it prevails, it may become a model for action in other areas by other states and with respect to other constitutional rights and judicial precedents. nor need one think long or hard to realize the damage that would be done to our society if states were allowed to implement laws that empower any private individual to infringe on another’s constitutionally protected rights in this way.”

This new law could also hurt the doctors who perform abortions and even the Uber and Lyft drivers who escort women to these appointments. These stipulations have led to an outcry from all potential parties involved, and at this point, it's clear that the debate surrounding abortions will continue to ramp up over the coming weeks.

