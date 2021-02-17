Over the long weekend, Texas and many places in the central United States experienced extreme weather, receiving up to 8 inches of snow. For a region that doesn't see snow at all most winters, the subfreezing and arctic temperatures caused a lot of damage, including massive power outages affecting millions.

In the face of this, a Texas city mayor has called it quits, shortly after telling residents of his city to "get off your a** and take care of your own family" in the face of a once-in-a-generation winter storm that has killed 20 people across the country and left millions without power.

Tom Boyd said he's resigning as Mayor of Colorado City, Texas just hours after he posted a lengthy rant on Facebook, saying "No one owes you or your family anything; nor is it the local government’s responsibility to support you during trying times like this! Sink or swim, it’s your choice! No one owes you or your family anything" and that "The city and county, along with power providers or any other services, owes you NOTHING!"

Boyd told the 4,000 or so of his fellow citizens that he was "sick and tired of people looking for a damn handout" and blamed "a socialist government" for the dire situation.

Instead of trying to help the Colorado City natives, he suggested that people look to inspiration from their churches. "Only the strong will survive and the weak will perish. Folks, God has given us the tools to support ourselves in times like this," he said.

Amid widespread outrage, Boyd has now apologized and resigned. In a statement on the devastating distress caused by the storm, the former mayor said, "I would never want to hurt the elderly or anyone that is in true need of help to be left to fend for themselves."

