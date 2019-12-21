Terry Gilliam, the 79-year-old director known for his work with the Monty Python comedy troupe, made his negative opinions on Black Panther abundantly clear in a new interview with IndieWire, as pointed out by Complex.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

"I hated Black Panther. It makes me crazy. It gives young black kids the idea that this is something to believe in. Bullshit. It’s utter bullshit. I think the people who made it have never been to Africa,” he said in the interview. “They went and got some stylist for some African pattern fabrics and things. But I just I hated that movie, partly because the media were going on about the importance of bullshit."

He also went on to critique Marvel as a whole: "There isn’t room or money for a greater range of films. You make a film for over $150 million or less than $10 [million]. Where’s all this other stuff? It doesn’t exist anymore. I make films where I’m trying to make people think. I mean, I try to entertain them enough that they don’t fall asleep on me, and they’re there to make you think and look at the world in a different way, hopefully, and consider possibilities. Those films don’t do that."

Black Panther has earned over $1 billion at the box office since it's release.

Check out the full interview here.