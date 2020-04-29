mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Terrace Martin Returns With "Conscious Conversations" Ft. Rapsody & More

Aron A.
April 28, 2020 20:55
Conscious Conversations
Terrace Martin

Terrace Martin is back with a brand new project.


Terrace Martin is keeping the music coming, especially during these extremely trying times. Terrace Martin has vibes that can soothe soul and that's exactly what he delivers on his latest project, Conscious Conversations. The surprise drop arrived last week with the inclusion of five tracks that pack a punch. He's not the only person on the project, of course. He enlisted A-grade talent from some of our favorite artists to bring it to life. Malaya, Nick Grant, Rapsody, Robert Glasper, Alex Isley, Rose Gold, and Lalah Hathaway all contribute to the project.

This marks Terrace Martin's third project of the year following February's Sinthesize and Janauary's Sounds of Crenshaw that included appearances from Gray Area and Kamasi Washingtom.

Check out his latest project Conscious Conversations below. 

