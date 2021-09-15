mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tems Shines Bright On Melodic "Replay"

Mitch Findlay
September 15, 2021 12:33
Replay
Tems

Tems gets lost in the vibe with her uptempo "If Orange Was A Place" highlight "Replay."


Riding the momentum of an impressive interlude on Drake's Certified Lover Boy, Tems has come through to deliver her new EP If Orange Was A Place. Though short enough to be enjoyed in one cohesive sitting, "Replay" feels like an early standout, an uptempo melodic vibe that highlights her confident vocal presence and playful, intimate lyricism.

"Even on days, when they tried to arrest me, but if you live a lie, there’s no way you could get me," she sings, her vocals blending beautifully with the lush production -- even more so when she slides effortlessly into a lovely falsetto. "Pissed em off, they locked up in a celly / Then shock dem when they see me on the telly." It's certainly worth checking out, and if you like what you're hearing, be sure to show Tems some love by checking out her brand new EP right here.

Quotable Lyrics

Even on days, when they tried to arrest me,
But if you live a lie, there’s no way you could get me
Pissed em off, they locked up in a celly 
Then shock dem when they see me on the telly

