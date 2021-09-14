Tems Shares New EP "If Orange Was A Place" Ft. Brent Faiyaz

If there's one name that left the summer still blazing hot, it's Tems. The release of her debut EP, For Broken Ears dropped last summer which sparked her buzz before it was cemented with the release of WizKid's Made In Lagos single, "Essence." Throughout the year, the song blew up before earning a remix featuring Justin Bieber and rang out all summer 2021. On top of that, she closed out the summer with an appearance on Drake's Certified Lover Boy.

Coming off of an incredibly successful summer, Tems has unveiled her debut EP, "If Orange Was A Place." The five-song record includes the previously released single "Crazy Tings" and features Brent Faiyaz who appears on "Replay."

Check out the debut EP from Tems below and sound off in the comments with your favorite song on the album.