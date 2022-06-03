An 18-year-old Young Thug fan was arrested for threatening the Fulton County Sheriff because of the YSL indictment, Fox News reports.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Police took Quartavius Mender into custody on May 26th on claims that he wrote multiple threatening comments under Sheriff Pat Labat, the Gwinnett County Sheriff, the Fulton Clerk, and more Instagram posts. The police claim that Mender said he would kill Labat, his wife, and the Atlanta Public Schools Police Chief Ronald Applin if none of the high-profile members of YSL were released. Mender was charged with 23 felony counts of terroristic threats. He is being held at Fulton County Jail without bond.

"We take these kinds of brazen threats seriously," Sheriff Labat said in a statement. "Social media cyberbullying, and hiding behind a keyboard will not protect someone from criminal prosecution. Our investigators are diligent in seeking individuals who mean to do harm to anybody, and I am grateful to them for ensuring the safety of myself, my wife, and all citizens of Fulton County."

Things aren't necessarily looking great for Young Thug, either. Yesterday, the rapper appeared in court for his bond hearing. The prosecutors in his trial argued that he was a flight risk, claiming that he's one of the most "dangerous" members of YSL. Prosecutors also revealed that there are co-defendants in the case that are cooperating with the state.

