Teejayx6 Drops "Black Air Force Activity 1" Mixtape

Teejayx6 has come through with the raucous mixtape Black Air Force Activity 1. Teejayx6 is known for his "scam-rap," and he continues to drop bars about how to come up on his new project. Scams aside, Teejayx6 also enjoys trash talking, which he does a bit of on this 8 track album. Kasher Quan is the sole feature on the tape, and his style meshes well with Teejayx6 on the back and forth track “Dynamic Duo."

Black Air Force Activity 1 is brief, but it features the viral hits “Dark Web” and “Gadgets.” Teejayx6 schools listeners on TOR browsers, and brags about scamming people to get ahead. Although the bars are informative, many hip-hop fans question the intent of Teejayx6 lyrics. Whether you enjoy or dislike the smack-talking, the scammer knowledge, or the production, it's hard not to pay attention to the dust that Teejayx6 is kicking up in the game.