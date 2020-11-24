Tee Grizzley & His Brother Baby Grizzley Drop New Song "Twin Grizzlies"

Could we be in for a First Day Out mixtape from Baby Grizzley and Tee Grizzley?

At the end of last month, Tee Grizzley's brother, known artistically as Baby Grizzley, was released from prison after a 5-year stint for robbery. Ever since his release, he's been flaunting his iced-out watch and chain as he gets settled in, lowkey getting ready to make an impact in music. Tee is already established as one of Detroit's best rappers out, so could his brother follow suit?

The Grizzlies have been teasing new music for weeks, finally uploading their new record "Twin Grizzlies" with a brand new music video, which marks as an introduction for many to Baby Grizzley.

Tee Grizz starts the song out before his brother jumps in for a verse, which is actually pretty solid. Clearly, Baby Grizzley was brushing up on his rap skills while he was locked up.

Listen to the new record below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Y'all can lie to Instagram but y'all can't lie to me

Shooters got their passports, we thuggin' overseas

We'll burn somethin', I ain't talkin' STDs

Call the plug like I'm locked out the house, send some keys