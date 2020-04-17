Tech N9ne Puts On A Flow Clinic On "Suckseed (Intro 2)"

If walking alone in a dark alley, the sight of Tech N9ne and Krizz Kaliko approaching is one of life's great terrors. A dynamic duo since basically forever, when Strange Music was in embryonic stages, Tech and Krizz have quietly become one of hip-hop's most consistent partnerships. So much so that when Krizz found himself grappling with the decision to leave the label, it was a legitimately devastating time for longtime Strange loyalists. Luckily, all was soon realigned, and before long Krizz was lining Tech's ENTERFEAR with features.

As we made sure to note on our "Best Flow Of All Time" list, Tech N9ne is one of the best flow-spitters in the game -- by a wide margin. On "Suckseed (Intro 2)," Tech N9ne puts on a hell of a clinic with little to no effort, whipping himself into a fervor by the halfway point. "Away from the massacre, they gonna laugh at ya, come with the fuckery, A. Yates gonna blast at ya," he spits, his syllables blazing over the typically gothic instrumental. "Naysayers yappin, the K comin' after ya." Sometimes it's not what you say, it's how you say it.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

You can suck it, I make 'em puke in buckets

Producin' ruckus, who can touch it?

He fake and losing, ducking from stupid up

But identical I would never be pinnacle, I'm ahead of ye

Never begin a flowing minimal I incredibly rock that

Sit your ass down

Away from the massacre, they gonna laugh at ya

Come with the fuckery, A. Yates gonna blast at ya