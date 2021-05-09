TeaMarr Gets "Specific" About Her Desires On New Single With DUCKWRTH

In today's day and age, communication is more important than ever before. When it comes to the bedroom, this is especially the case and on TeaMarr's latest track "Specific," that is exactly what she is addressing. After numerous issues with past lovers, TeaMarr is fully opening up about what she wants, and to help her do so, she has also enlisted the likes of DUCKWRTH who always gets poetic with his bars.

The track has a smooth r&b feel to it all while TeaMarr delivers sexually explicit lyrics about everything she wants in the bedroom. DUCKWRTH echoes these sentiments in what proves to be an impassioned duet between the two. It's a track that speaks on something many could learn from, and it all comes together in a track that will be featured on plenty of sex playlists this year.

Quotable Lyrics:

Can I give it to you like a little bit rough?

If you smoking on me, then boy, hog it, just puff, puff

Are you lying on me when you say you eat ass? (Hmm)

Don't you dare get me lifted, the front and back, back