The WWE will be returning to Saudi Arabia on October 31 for another "Crown Jewel" event, highlighted by a five-on-five tag team match between Team Hogan and Team Flair. The two Hall of Famers were featured on this week's episode Miz TV on Monday Night Raw, and things quickly escalated as The Hulkster and The Nature Boy exchanged pleasantries inside the ring.

Once The Miz floated the idea of a Team Hogan vs Team Flair showdown in Saudi Arabia, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins appointed himself captain of Hulk's squad, while Randy Orton stepped forward as the lead man for Team Flair. Rusev was later added to Team Hogan, while Baron Corbin joined Flair's heel roster.

Other matches for Crown Jewel, taking place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, have not yet been announced but fans can expect most of the WWE superstars to be in attendance.

For instance, wrestlers currently advertised for the event are The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Kofi Kingston, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, Big E, Xavier Woods, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio and Mansoor Al-Shehail, the the first Saudi wrestler to have ever competed in a WWE ring.