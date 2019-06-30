The classroom as a general setting certainly lends itself to all manner of tried-and-true erotic fantasies, from the "schoolgirl" archetype to the seductive teacher. Yet just because one has access to a classroom, pornographic intentions, and a can-do attitude, does not mean a porn video should actually be filmed. Especially not in a place where unwitting students must later come to learn. Yet somewhere in Texas, a misguided substitute teacher found herself terminated from the El Campo High School after it was discovered she was using the classroom to shoot porn.

According to a report from ABC13, the teacher was let go over "improper criminal incident," which is to say, using the school facilities to stage her own homemade adult films. Luckily, no students were involved in the production to any degree, or so says the school district. The news report video above did a deep dive into the video itself, which found the teacher commenting on a "full classroom" being present during her incognito filming session. In any case, the school district received a tip indicating her nefarious doings, and it didn't take long for police to uncover the truth. The teacher, name still anonymous, was fired after three months of employment.

Sometimes, even teachers need to be taught a lesson. As the old adage "don't shit where you eat" holds true, so too does this revised rendition: "don't film porn at your place of employment." It won't be your place of employment for that much longer.

[via]