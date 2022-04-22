mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Taylor Bennett Tells His "Coming Of Age" Tale On New Project Ft. Jeremih, Mr. Hudson & More

Aron A.
April 22, 2022 17:04
Coming Of Age
Taylor Bennett

Taylor Bennett drops off his new project, "Coming Of Age."


Taylor Bennett hasn't really delivered a ton of music over the past few years. With the release of 2019's The American Reject, he's delivered a handful of singles to hold fans over until his next studio album, including "Don't Wait Up" ft. Mr. Hudson, "Good Guy," and "Be Yourself Pt. 2."

Today, he's unveiled his latest body of work, Coming Of Age in its entirety. The new project from Taylor Bennett boasts 11 songs in total with a slew of collaborators, from Mr. Hudson, Jeremih, TheHxliday, Verner, Matt and Kim, Tom Higgenson of Plain White T's, and Mello Makes Music. 

Peep the album and tracklist below.

  1. Intro ft. Verner
  2. Kick Back ft. Matt and Kim
  3. Good Guy
  4. Fall Short
  5. Today ft. Tom Higgenson of Plain White T's
  6. Don't Wait Up ft. Mr. Hudson
  7. Mumble Rap ft. Jeremih
  8. Easy Outside ft. Melo Makes Music
  9. Be Yourself Pt. 2 (Sunset Falls)
  10. Come Alive ft. TheHxliday
  11. Outro
