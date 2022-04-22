Taylor Bennett Tells His "Coming Of Age" Tale On New Project Ft. Jeremih, Mr. Hudson & More

Taylor Bennett hasn't really delivered a ton of music over the past few years. With the release of 2019's The American Reject, he's delivered a handful of singles to hold fans over until his next studio album, including "Don't Wait Up" ft. Mr. Hudson, "Good Guy," and "Be Yourself Pt. 2."

Today, he's unveiled his latest body of work, Coming Of Age in its entirety. The new project from Taylor Bennett boasts 11 songs in total with a slew of collaborators, from Mr. Hudson, Jeremih, TheHxliday, Verner, Matt and Kim, Tom Higgenson of Plain White T's, and Mello Makes Music.

Peep the album and tracklist below.