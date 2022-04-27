Tay Money Shares "Girls Gone Duh" Featuring Flo Milli, Saucy Santana & More

Last Friday, Texas' own Tay Money dropped off Girls Gone Duh, an upbeat, 14-track project that includes plenty of bops, just in time for the upcoming summer season. Among the songs on the tracklist are the previously released "Asthma Pump" in collaboration with Flo Milli and a solo banger, "Self Made."

The project also features "The Assignment," which brought the 29-year-old her first moment of mainstream success back in 2021 thanks to its trend appeal over on TikTok and Instagram Reels.

Other joint tracks include "Hello" with Saucy Santana, which we've been loving, as well as a gives-no-f*cks anthem called "Middle Fingers" with lil.eaarl and Huncho Da Rockstar, and finally, "Too Bad" with GMO Stax.

Solo offerings from Tay include "BBB (Bad Bitch Behaviour)," "Expensive," "Go Awf," and "Summertime Fine," just to name a few. She also recently delivered a music video for the album's opening track, which you can check out above.

Stream Girls Gone Duh on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and let us know what your thoughts are in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. BBB (Bad Bitch Behaviour)

2. Fake Love

3. Expensive

4. Hello (with Saucy Santana)

5. Middle Fingers (with lil.eaarl & Huncho Da Rockstar)

6. The Assignment

7. Could Never

8. Too Bad (with GMO Stax)

9. Go Awf

10. Snap Snap

11. Summertime Fine

12. Asthma Pump (feat. Flo Milli)

13. Self Made

14. God's Fav

